BTC is The New Gold and Price Will Reach $200K By CoinQuora

Alani Nicole aka La La Anthony thinks that (BTC) is the new gold and the crypto’s price is expected to hit $200K in the future.

Currently, BTC price is trading hands at $59,525.16, at the time of writing. The cryptocurrency recorded an all- time high (ATH) of $61,711.87 on March 13, 2021.

In detail, La La Anthony is a Brooklyn native who has hosted live music shows on radio and as a VJ on MTV. Additionally, she won movie roles in ‘Think Like a Man’, starred in the hit cable series ‘Power’ on STARZ. More so, she headlined the reality TV extravaganzas ‘La La Full Court Marriage’, and ‘La La’s Full Court Life’.

Furthermore, Anthony regards BTC as being a widely-accepted currency. The TV personality believes that it beats that stalwart safe gold because it boasts far bigger upside. Anthony currently invested 2% to 3% of her net work in …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

