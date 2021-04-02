Brooklyn Nets star Durant apologises for exchange with Rapaport By Reuters



© Reuters. NBA: Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets



(Reuters) – Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has apologised for the language he used in a social media exchange with U.S. actor and comedian Michael Rapaport.

Rapaport on Tuesday shared images of the private messages sent to him on Twitter and Instagram by Durant which included homophobic and misogynistic language used by the NBA star.

“I’m sorry that people have seen the language I used,” Durant, who has not played since Feb. 13 due to a hamstring injury, told reporters on Thursday.

“That’s not what I want people to see or hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out there on the floor.”

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash said the incident had been addressed in a private conversation with Durant.