Britney Spears Claims She’s ‘Not Talking’ to Ex-Makeup Artist Amid Instagram Ghostwriter Rumors

The ‘Baby One More Time’ hitmaker denies Billy Brasfield’s claim that says she had no control over her recent social media caption criticizing the ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary.

Britney Spears has spoken out on her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield’s claim that she had told him personally she had no control over her social media. The pop star has since responded to the ghostwriter rumors, insisting, “I am not talking to Billy B.”

Opening up more to TMZ on Friday, April 2, the 39-year-old denied the claims that her ex-makeup artist personally texted her. “No, I’m not talking to him at all. I write my posts. I’m not sure who he is talking to, but I am not talking to Billy B,” she stressed.

Following the rise of the #FreeBritney movement, many have speculated that the caption of Britney’s Instagram post on Tuesday, March 30 was not written by her. Along with a video showing her dancing, she wrote, “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

Reacting to the post, Billy previously claimed, “I immediately knew it was not her.” The 57-year-old makeup artist, who worked with Britney from 2012-2013, told Page Six that he had reached out to the “Oops! I Did it Again” singer, “I texted her about it and she texted me back last night.”

“The content is her, but … the words are NOT how she feels,” the makeup artist elaborated further on Britney’s post that criticized the Hulu documentary about her. “What was upsetting [about the post] – it was basically a narrative denouncing her fans and the Free Britney movement and people now taking a very conscious look at the facts and what is going on,” he told the outlet.

The makeup artist, who has also worked with Mariah Carey, Beyonce Knowles and Christina Aguilera, continued, “Although it might be complicated for her, of course she is invested. It’s her life. She does not like being a victim, she never wanted to be a victim and doesn’t see herself as a victim. She sees herself as a survivor and has navigated this with patience and strategy.”