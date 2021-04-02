Home Business Bitcoin beats out final resistance as Ethereum returns to $2K By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin beats out final resistance as Ethereum returns to $2K By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Bitcoin beats out final resistance as Ethereum returns to $2K

(BTC) briefly hit $60,000 on April 2 in the latest installment of its slow grind back to all-time highs.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: Tradingview

Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed bullish tendencies remaining overnight for BTC/USD, with local highs of $60,110 on Bitstamp.

buy and sell levels (Binance) as of April 2. Source: Material Indicators
1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
ETH exchange reserves vs. ETH/USD. Source: CryptoQuant