Bill Self signs lifetime contract with Kansas

The Kansas basketball program is one of the teams involved in the ongoing federal investigation into corruption within college basketball, but head coach Bill Self is not going to lose his job over it. How do we know that? It’s literally written into his contract.

Kansas announced on Friday that Self signed a lifetime contract with the program. The new deal is a rolling five-year agreement that automatically adds one year at the conclusion of each season. Lifetime deals are rare, but that isn’t even the most surprising part of the agreement.

Self’s new contract contains language that states he cannot be fired as a result of any infractions that occurred prior to the agreement being signed. That would obviously include the ongoing federal investigation, which began in 2017. If Self is suspended, however, he has agreed to give up half of his salary.