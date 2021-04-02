Biden affirms U.S. ‘unwavering support’ for Ukraine in call: statement By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. President Biden holds first Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday expressed the United States’ strong support for Ukraine in a call with the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the White House said.
“President Biden affirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea,” the statement said.
