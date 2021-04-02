Bears GM Ryan Pace: Andy Dalton is starting QB

Pace also confirmed that Dalton will enter the 2021 campaign as the team’s starter. Chicago signed the veteran to a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason, which also contains $3 million in incentives.

Dalton spent the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys, starting nine games in place of the injured Dak Prescott. He threw for 2,170 yards and 14 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

The Bears had hopes of trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, but the franchise would not agree to a deal.