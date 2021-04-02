Bank of Thailand to begin central bank digital currency tests in 2022 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Bank of Thailand to begin central bank digital currency tests in 2022

The Bank of Thailand has set its agenda for a retail central bank digital currency with preliminary testing protocols scheduled to begin in Q2 2022.

Thailand’s central bank made this known in a press release issued on Friday calling for public comments on the proposed CBDC roadmap.