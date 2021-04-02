Auto Show Sales & Finance Named Canada’s 2021 Independent Dealer of the Year

Now in their fifth year of operation, Auto Show was founded to break the traditional mold of an automotive shopping experience. “The concept of creating an amazing dealership experience seems easy to envision, but in reality, it is incredibly challenging to execute,” says Joe Kupfer, Partner. “In a dealership of this size, there are endless moving parts to keep in perfect harmony. It is a full-team effort requiring constant attention – from detail through mechanical, facility maintenance, sales, marketing, accounting and administration. We’re very fortunate to have an entire team who buy in to our mission, vision and values; they live a true customer-first mentality every day.”

According to Jamie Oldershaw, GM of DealerRater, earning this honor is “a significant achievement reserved for an elite group of dealers who dedicate themselves, day in and day out, to providing the highest level of customer service.” More than one million reviews were posted on DealerRater during 2020, scoring retailers on topics such as Customer Service, Quality of Work, Friendliness and Pricing.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Auto Show Sales & Finance has been awarded the title of 2021 Canadian Independent Automotive Dealer of the Year. This caps off a trifecta of trophies for the Winnipeg pre-owned dealership this year, adding to the 2021 Top Choice Award, and the 2021 Consumer Choice Award. The nod as 2021 Dealer of the Year Canada is the highest recognition possible for an independent dealership in the country.

Article content

Auto Show’s framework was consciously built to encourage collaboration. Sales personnel are non-commissioned, focused entirely on simply being an outstanding host to visitors. Employees are hired for their personality and even more so alignment of their morals and ethics, in particular people are sought out who find fulfillment in helping others.

“We’re far from perfect, we still trip and fall in new and creative ways on a regular basis,” jokes Joe Kupfer. “Most importantly though when we err, our earnest desire is to own it, make it right, and then find ways to improve and hopefully mitigate reoccurrence in the future. This is our mission, to strive for constant improvement in our service to our customers and community.” Auto Show decided early in their business to include a focus on giving back. “There are so many fantastic initiatives that people pour their heart and soul in to operating, and do so on a shoestring budget. If we can have a positive impact in their success, and help improve the lives of Manitobans, that’s a win for us too.” Auto Show commits to donating to a different charitable cause each month, with particular focus paid to locally run endeavors. Interested parties are encouraged to apply by emailing admin@autoshowwinnipeg.com attn. General Manager.

With annual growth averaging 50% year-over-year for each of the past five years, the recipe seems to have found success. “We ship vehicles all over Canada, the United States, and in fact the whole world. Several times each week we’ll be arranging transport for a client who has found us here in Winnipeg.”

The next frontier for Auto Show? Camper trailers and RV’s. Drawings are in place for a second facility, right next door to the existing dealership, dedicated entirely to servicing and showcasing camper trailers of all sizes. Requests from clients have grown exponentially in this space, and expectations from all accounts is for that trend to continue. Auto Show now has franchise agreements in place with four different manufacturers of RV’s with plans to grow their partnerships further still. Expectations are for the new building to open in 2022.

Previously, the dealership has been recognized with the 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award, the 2020 Consumer Satisfaction Award, the 2020 Dealer of the Year Award (Manitoba), the 2020 Top Choice Award, the 2020 & 2021 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer Award, and the 2020 Consumer’s Choice Award.