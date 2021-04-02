Andrew Yang, New York City mayoral candidate, hospitalized with likely kidney stone By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Andrew Yang, Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City, speaks to the media

(Reuters) – Andrew Yang, a candidate for New York City mayor, has been hospitalized due to what appears to be a kidney stone, his campaign manager said on Friday.

Yang went to an emergency room after experiencing abdominal pain and is now at the hospital with his wife, Evelyn, co-campaign manager Chris Coffey said on Twitter.

“His events for the day are cancelled, but he looks forward to getting back out on the trail soon,” Coffey wrote.

Yang built an ardent grassroots following during his attempt to become the Democratic Party’s nominee for the presidency last year with a pledge to create a universal basic income that would pay every American $1,000 a month.

More than a dozen other candidates have also launched campaigns in the New York race, including Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and Maya Wiley, a civil rights activist and lawyer who previously worked for current Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Registered Democrats will vote for their nominee on June 22, ahead of the general election on Nov. 2.

A native New Yorker and an Ivy League-educated son of Taiwanese immigrants, entrepreneur Yang would be the city’s first Asian-American mayor.

(reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Conn.; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR