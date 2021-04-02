American Collins to miss Charleston Open for surgery By Reuters



© Reuters. Tennis: Miami Open



(Reuters) – American tennis player Danielle Collins will skip next week’s Charleston Open in South Carolina to undergo surgery on Monday for endometriosis, a condition that hampers her ability to perform consistently.

“This has been an ongoing issue for quite some time,” Collins, the world number 40 who reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2019, wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CNIA40sjttG.

Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the womb lining grows in other places, usually within the pelvic cavity.

“Unfortunately it has been affecting my overall day to day life in a way that has caused too much physical agony,” Collins added.

“Off the court, being able to start a family one day is one of my biggest goals. This operation is important for many reasons.”