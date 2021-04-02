Alphabet Waymo self-driving unit CEO stepping down By Reuters

© Reuters. Waymo CEO John Krafcik talks during an unveiling of the Jaguar I-PACE self-driving car by Waymo in the Manhattan borough of New York City
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s self-driving unit Waymo said on Friday he was stepping down as chief executive and would be replaced by a pair of executives.
John Krafcik, a long-time auto industry executive who has headed Waymo for more than five years, will stay on as an advisor, the company said. Dmitri Dolgov, one of the founders of the Google self-driving car project and Tekedra Mawakana, who was Waymo’s chief operating officer and has worked at a number of tech firms, will serve as co-CEOs, the company said.
