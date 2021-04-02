Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny pledge prison protest unless a doctor of his choice sees him

Article content

MOSCOW — Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Friday they would stage a rolling protest outside his prison next week unless he is examined by a doctor of his choice and given what they regard as proper medicine.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critics, has complained of acute back and leg pain and accused authorities of refusing him access to his chosen doctor and of declining to supply him with the right medicine for a condition he has joked darkly could deprive him of the use of both legs.

Members of the Doctors Alliance trade union, a group the authorities regard as opposition activists, said in a video released on Friday that they would demonstrate outside Navalny’s prison on Tuesday unless he gets to see the doctor he wants and the medicine he needs by the end of Monday.

Authorities at the IK-2 corrective penal colony 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow where the 44-year-old opposition politician is being held have said his condition is satisfactory and that he has been provided with all necessary medical care.

State media and some members of a prison monitoring group have accused him of faking his medical problems to keep himself in the public eye, something Navalny and his allies deny.