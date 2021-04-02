Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny pledge prison protest unless a doctor of his choice sees him By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Friday they would stage a rolling protest outside his prison next week unless he is examined by a doctor of his choice and given what they regard as proper medicine.
Navalny has complained of acute back and leg pain and accused prison authorities of depriving him of proper medical care. They say his condition is satisfactory and that he has been offered all the necessary medical treatment.
