All 30 MLB starting rotations, ranked

Not only have the Mets revamped their lineup in 2021 but also their rotation with the additions of Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker. Carrasco will miss the start of the season with a hamstring injury but had a sub-4.00 ERA in six of the last seven seasons with Cleveland. Jacob deGrom might be the best active pitcher on Earth, and Marcus Stroman has had a strong career. Noah Syndergaard has pitched like an ace at times during his career with a triple-digit fastball and could return from Tommy John surgery by midseason. The organization is also high on David Peterson, a former first-round pick who posted a 3.44 ERA in 49.2 innings last season.