Air Canada scraps Transat merger after EU regulatory headwinds

Air Canada scrapped its proposed acquisition of Transat AT Inc on Friday after being advised by the European Commission that it would still face high regulatory hurdles, clearing the way for other domestic suitors for the tour operator.

Canada’s largest airline said that after recent discussions with the European Commission (EC), it had become evident the EC will not approve the acquisition based on the offered remedy package the carrier made earlier this year.

The Montreal-based carrier said it had offered “a significant package of remedies” to satisfy anti-trust concerns around competition.

“Air Canada has concluded that providing additional, onerous remedies, which may still not secure an EC approval, would significantly compromise” its ability to compete internationally and recover from the effects of the pandemic on air travel, the airline said in a statement.

Air Canada in February refused to extend the deadline for its C$188.7 million ($150.19 million) deal for Transat, after European regulators did not give the go-ahead for the buyout.

The two companies had agreed in June 2019 on the acquisition, the terms of which were subsequently amended in August 2019 and then revised in October 2020 as a result of the severe economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.