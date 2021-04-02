Air Canada cancels takeover of Transat after Europe balks at the deal

Article content

Air Canada and Transat AT Inc said on Friday they have mutually agreed to terminate the proposed acquisition of Transat by Air Canada, after being advised by European Commission that it would not approve the deal.

Air Canada said that following the recent discussions with the European Commission (EC), it has become evident, however, that the EC will not approve the acquisition based on the offered remedy package.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said Friday that Air Canada offered insufficient concessions to address competition concerns about the planned acquisition.

Vestager said she had strong concerns about the impact of the deal which Air Canada had failed to allay.

“While the coronavirus outbreak has strongly impacted the airline sector, the preservation of competitive market structures is essential to ensure that the recovery can be swift and strong,” she said in a statement.