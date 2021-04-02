Air Canada cancels takeover of Transat after Europe balks at the deal

Ottawa and Quebec pledge support for struggling Transat
Air Canada and Transat AT Inc said on Friday they have mutually agreed to terminate the proposed acquisition of Transat by Air Canada, after being advised by European Commission that it would not approve the deal.
Air Canada said that following the recent discussions with the European Commission (EC), it has become evident, however, that the EC will not approve the acquisition based on the offered remedy package.
EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said Friday that Air Canada offered insufficient concessions to address competition concerns about the planned acquisition.
Vestager said she had strong concerns about the impact of the deal which Air Canada had failed to allay.
“While the coronavirus outbreak has strongly impacted the airline sector, the preservation of competitive market structures is essential to ensure that the recovery can be swift and strong,” she said in a statement.
“The proposed transaction would raise competition concerns on a large number of transatlantic routes. Based on the results of the market test, the remedies offered appeared insufficient.”
After the deal termination announcement, the Canadian government said protecting jobs and preserving the long-term viability of Air Transat is the most important thing for the government.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement that he had spoken with Transat and the two sides were “examining next steps.”
Airlines have been in talks with the federal government since November about a possible aid package, so far to no avail.
Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon also said the provincial government “will not leave Transat without support.”
The two companies had agreed in June 2019 on the acquisition, the terms of which were subsequently amended in August 2019 and then revised in October 2020 as a result of the severe economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Air Canada in February refused to extend the deadline for its $188.7 million deal for Transat, after European regulators failed to give the go-ahead for the buyout.
It has agreed to pay a $12.5 million termination payment to Transat.
