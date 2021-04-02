Action Bronson Enlists C.C. Sabathia’s Help in His Weight Loss Journey

Instagram

Rapper Action Bronson puts himself through early morning “torture chamber” workouts with baseball star C.C. Sabathia to keep himself motivated in his ongoing weight loss journey.

The “White Bronco” star, who once tipped the scales at close to 400 pounds (181.4 kilograms), embarked on a strict fitness and diet programme at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year (2020), and has since dropped more than 130 pounds (59 kilograms).

He owes part of his success to former New York Yankees pitcher Sabathia, who has been keeping Bronson on his toes at New Jersey’s Impact Zone gym, which Bronson refers to as their “torture chamber”, as they endure killer exercise routines with trainer Dave Paladino.

“I like to get the work done before everyone wakes up,” Bronson shares in the latest episode of his online cooking and lifestyle show, “F**k That’s Delicious”. “At 6 A.M., we’re already in the gym, ready to go, going hard as we can f**king possibly go.”

The show features the two pals working up a sweat, and Sabathia, who has also undergone his own body transformation, reveals he was the one to invite Bronson to Impact Zone after seeing how dedicated he was at shaping up and getting his health back on track.

“I saw him, he was losing weight, and I was like, ‘Yo, I got the gym for you,’ because we had talked about it,” the retired sportsman says on the show.”





And in a new profile on the hip-hop star in the New York Times, Sabathia explained their exercise routines are harder than they make them look, “People come work out with us, they see us on Instagram and it’s like, two fat guys, right? Me and Action – ‘Hey, I think I can do that workout, easy.’ [But] they can’t hang.”