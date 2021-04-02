‘A Really Good Moment’ for Canada in Washington

Since Joseph R. Biden Jr. became president of the United States, the rhetoric from the White House about Canada has changed. Have you seen similar changes in your working relationship with the administration?

The new administration is really prioritizing its relationship with Canada.

So we saw, you know, that the president’s first call to a foreign leader was to the prime minister. His first detailed bilateral meeting, albeit virtual, was with the prime minister and some members of his cabinet. I myself was receiving calls from high-level White House executives literally hours after the inauguration, like two hours after they actually took over the administration.

The prime minister and the president, they know each other well, they have a strong relationship. But also really important, they share a lot of crucial policy objectives. It’s a really good moment in time for Canada-U.S. relations.

The new administration in Washington has a lot of big domestic priorities right now, particularly the post-pandemic economic recovery. Does it have the bandwidth to deal with issues of importance to Canada?

At the meeting between the president and the prime minister, we set up with the Americans what we are calling a road map. Often, statements at the leaders’ level are quite aspirational. They’re “we really believe in this, and we’re hoping to go that direction” — that kind of thing.