16 Actors Who Regret Their Problematic Castings

Gwyneth Paltrow called her fat suit role a "disaster."
Emma Stone regrets playing a half-Asian character in Aloha.
Gwyneth Paltrow cringes at her fat suit in Shallow Hal.
Jake Gyllenhaal says it “wasn’t right” for him star in Prince of Persia.
Scarlett Johansson backed out of playing a trans man in Rub and Tug after facing criticism.
Zoe Saldana says she never should have played Nina Simone.
Rooney Mara regrets accepting the role of Tiger Lily.
Jimmy Fallon apologized for playing Chris Rock on SNL in blackface.
Hank Azaria stepped down from his longtime role as Apu on The Simpsons.
Anne Hathaway apologized to people with limb differences for her role in The Witches.
Jenny Slate decided to stop voicing a biracial character on Big Mouth.
Kristen Bell left the animated series Central Park, where she played a biracial character.
Alison Brie regrets voicing a Vietnamese American character in BoJack Horseman.
Julianne Moore says she’s not sure she would play a lesbian again after The Kids Are All Right.
Jimmy Kimmel apologized for doing sketches in blackface.
Ed Skrein dropped out of Hellboy after learning that his character is supposed to be of Asian descent.
And finally, Halle Berry apologized for considering the role of a trans man in a movie.
