16 Actors Who Regret Their Problematic Castings



Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images



The role: Emma, who is white, played a character of Chinese and Hawaiian descent in the 2015 film Aloha.

What she said about it later: “I’ve learned on a macro level about the insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem truly is. It’s ignited a conversation that’s very important,” she said in an interview. And in 2019, she yelled “I’m sorry!” to Sandra Oh when she made a joke about it at the Golden Globes.