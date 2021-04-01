Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball out vs. Magic

The New Orleans Pelicans know they’ll be without Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball for Thursday’s game against the Orlando Magic. Brandon Ingram will also likely miss the contest.

Per Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Williamson sprained his right thumb during Monday’s 115-109 win over the Boston Celtics but is not expected to be sidelined for too long due to the setback. Ball has already missed five consecutive contests because of a right hip flexor strain.

Ingram, meanwhile, is considered doubtful due to irritation of the big toe joint on his right foot.

Per ESPN stats, Williamson leads the Pelicans with 26.4 points per game and a player efficiency rating of 30.35. Ingram is second with 23.8 points and a 21.82 PER, and Ball is third with 14.2 points.

The Pelicans have won four of their past five games to improve to 21-25 overall, but they remain 3.5 games behind the San Antonio Spurs and the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings and 1.5 games outside of the conference’s final play-in berth.