XXXTentacion’s Son Grows Up Adorably in New Pics Shared by His Ex

According to the late rapper’s ex-girlfriend Jenesis Sanchez, her 2-year-old son Gekyume Onfroy quickly follows her instruction when she asks the little boy to strike a pose for camera.

XXXTentacion doesn’t live to see his son growing up into an adorable little boy, but his baby mama makes sure to keep his fans updated on the child’s development. Making use of her Instagram account, Jenesis Sanchez has shared new pictures of her son with the late rapper.

On Tuesday, March 30, Jenesis posted on the photo-sharing platform some pictures of Gekyume Onfroy sitting on the stairs. Wearing a white “legend in the making” T-shirt, blue jeans and Air Jordan1 sneakers, the little boy flashed a big smile to the camera.

According to Jenesis, Gekyume quickly followed her instruction when she asked him, “Can you sit and pose for mommy baby.”

The post has since been flooded with comments from Jenesis’ followers and XXX’s fans who are falling for Gekyume’s cuteness. “So cute,” one person simply gushed, while another noted, “Awww he’s getting so big.” A third one pointed out Gekyume’s resemblance to his father, writing, “All I can see is x.”

Jenesis and XXX began dating in January 2018. She got pregnant with the rapper’s child before he passed away in an armed robbery. Days after the “Look at Me” spitter’s death on June 18, 2018, XXX’s mom Cleopatra announced Jenesis’ pregnancy.

Jenesis later confirmed in an interview that her late ex-boyfriend, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was informed about her pregnancy three weeks before his tragic passing. She revealed in August 2018 that she’s expecting a baby boy and gave birth to her son on January 26, 2019, three days after what would have been his father’s 21st birthday.

Good things for Gekyume, despite the absence of his father from his life since his birth, he’s still got the love from XXX’s family, particularly his grandmother. Gekyume also sometimes spends time with his father’s friends, including DJ Scheme and others.