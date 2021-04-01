will.i.am Details His Diet as ‘Liquitarian’

Facebook

The Black Eyed Peas member, a self-professed ‘liquitarian,’ says he usually starts off the week by drinking juice and then eats vegan food for the rest of the week.

AceShowbiz –

will.i.am is a self-professed “liquitarian.”

The Black Eyed Peas star doesn’t “chew food” on a Monday and only has juice at the start of the week to fulfil his dietary needs, whilst the weekend are his “vegan solids” days.

He said, “I don’t eat on Mondays. I don’t chew food on Mondays. Here is my routine since right after Christmas. I have my pancakes and vegan burgers on Fridays.”

“On Fridays I start with salads in the day and avocado. On Saturdays and Sundays I have solids like a vegan burger. On Sundays I have vegan solids. Sundays are like my hard carb day. On Monday I juice, Tuesday I juice and Wednesday I juice with a salad and Thursday I juice with a salad and Friday I juice with an avocado and then I repeat.”

And the 46-year-old rapper plans to “go back to a more chewing throughout the week regiment” by this month, but his juices help him to get all the supplements and vitamins his body needs.

Speaking on the “Table Manners” podcast, he added, “The body has stored fat areas so how do you tell your body to utilise the energy it has been storing? And by April I will go back to a more chewing throughout the week regiment. I have a juice every other hour so I get all the supplements I need and all my vitamins that I need. My skin is good. This is not a filter. I do pull-ups, bench presses, I run up a hill. I’ve recently given up meat but this is one too far.”