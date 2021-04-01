When does MLB The Show 21 come out? Release date, cost, Xbox details & editions for 2021

It’s almost Show time.

While MLB Opening Day is April 1, there’s no joke when it comes to “MLB: The Show 21” likely being bigger and better than ever this year, with a huge shake-up for Xbox fans, too.

For the first time in franchise history, the (former) Sony-exclusive is heading to Microsoft platforms, with the Xbox One and Series X|S both getting their own version of the game on release day later in April.

Budding superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. earned cover honors this year with a sick bat flip inviting a new generation of gamers to the Show.

Here’s what you need to about The Show coming to consoles this month:

MLB The Show 21 release date

Release date: Tuesday, April 20

Tuesday, April 20 Early access: Friday, April 16

Friday, April 16 Consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

A bit later than usual this year, “MLB: The Show 21” is dropping on Tuesday, April 20, with those who preorder the deluxe/limited editions of the game getting early access on Friday, April 16.

Typically, “The Show” is out the week prior to Opening Day, but was pushed back this year about a month due to the pandemic slowing production.

MLB The Show 21 editions

There are three different versions of MLB: The Show 21 hitting shelves this year (all available on all PS/Xbox platforms):

Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition ($99.99): This edition features a collectible Steelbook case and also a New Era MLB The Show cap, along with gameplay consumables. Buying this version also provides exclusive early access.

This edition features a collectible Steelbook case and also a New Era MLB The Show cap, along with gameplay consumables. Buying this version also provides exclusive early access. Jackie Robinson Edition ($84.99): This edition features a Steelbook case and digital card packs for Diamond Dynasty. Buying this version also gives you exclusive early access.

This edition features a Steelbook case and digital card packs for Diamond Dynasty. Buying this version also gives you exclusive early access. Standard edition ($69.99/$59.99): The standard edition of the game. It’s $69.99 for next-gen consoles or $59.99 for the PS4/Xbox One.

For full details of the various editions of the game, visit the game’s official site.

Will MLB The Show be on Xbox?

For baseball and Xbox fans who have been starved for a legitimate baseball sim franchise on Xbox consoles since the days of the MLB 2K series, there is good news: MLB: The Show 21 will be on Xbox consoles for the first time.

There’s more good news: With the game cross-play, Xbox players will be able to play with PlayStation players and vice versa.

MLB The Show 21 preorder

Most major retailers including GameStop, Target, Best Buy and Walmart are accepting preorders on MLB The Show 21. You can also preorder the game through The Show’s official site.

MLB The Show 21 cover

Stock cannot be any higher for Padres shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr., who, at 22, is the youngest player to ever be on the cover of the “The Show.”

Tatís was featured in a pretty kick-ass trailer, in both English and Spanish, too: