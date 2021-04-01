WB Considering R-Rated Harry Potter Movie, Emma Watson Nearing Deal to Return

Warner Bros. Pictures

Coming from the same tipster, the unconfirmed tidbits, however, do not mention if the Hermione Granger depicter is entering talks for the said planned R-rated project.

AceShowbiz –

“Harry Potter” could be back on the big screen as an adults-only movie. Almost ten years since the last installment in the film series hit theaters worldwide, it’s now reported that there are talks to reboot the franchise as R-rated project.

A so-called insider, Daniel Richtman, shared the unconfirmed tidbit on Patreon (via We Got This Covered), though no other details are available now. The report should be taken with a grain of salt, since the same tipster previously also touted potential R-ratings for Robert Downey Jr.‘s “Sherlock Holmes 3“, multiple MCU projects, “Star Wars”, “Transformers“, “Star Trek“, the DCEU, Tom Holland‘s “Spider-Man” movie and Tim Burton’s “The Addams Family“, but none of them have been proven to be true.

The same source additionally reports that Emma Watson is currently in talks to return for a new Harry Potter movie. The British actress is allegedly close to signing on to reprise her role as Hermione Granger in a spin-off centering on her character. It, however, is unclear if the Hermione-centric spin-off is the same “Harry Potter” project that is touted to be R-rated.

While Warner Bros. has never officially announced plan to reboot the “Harry Potter” franchise, the studio has already had a spin-off prequel series based on characters in J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world novels. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them“, the first of the five-film series, was released in 2016, with Eddie Redmayne leading the cast as magizoologist Newt Scamander.

A box office success after grossing $814 million worldwide, it’s followed by its sequel, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald“, which was released in 2018 and raked in a total of $655 globally. While it’s the lowest-grossing Wizarding World installment to-date, the studio still moves forward with its plans for a third movie, which has been filmed since late 2020.

Meanwhile, WB and HBO recently put to rest rumors that stated they’re developing a live-action “Harry Potter” TV spin-off series. In a joint statement issued to TheWrap, they insisted, “There are no ‘Harry Potter’ series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform.”