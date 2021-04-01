Wall Street Opens Higher, Shrugging Off Jobless Setback; S&P Tops 4,000 By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Geoffrey Smith
Investing.com — The topped 4,000 points for the first time as Wall Street started the second quarter on a bright note, shrugging off any disappointment about a surprise increase in initial jobless claims last week.
By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the S&P 500 was up 0.7% at 4,001.28 points, while the was up 70 points, or 0.2% at 33,051 points. However, the was outshining both with a gain of 1.5%, with chipmakers making notable gains on the back of strong outlooks from Micron (NASDAQ:) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.
Earlier, the Labor Department had said that the number of for jobless benefits , surprisingly, to 714,000. However, the broader number of those claiming under all unemployment related benefit programs fell by over 1.5 million to 18.2 million, resuming its downward trend.
