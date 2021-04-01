TRON Founder Justin Sun Bags More Wins for NFT Fund By CoinQuora



TRON Founder Justin Sun Bags More Wins for NFT Fund



Justin Sun won the bid for two famous works by Picasso and Andy Warhol

The win marks a huge first step into the digitization of traditional artwork

The JUST NFT Fund is now close to $30 million in value.

Founder of TRON and CEO of BitTorrent, Justin Sun has just won the bid for Picasso’s “Femme nue couchée au collier” and Andy Warhol’s “Three self-portraits”. Both works were attributed to very popular artists, they were sold at the hammer price of $20 million & $2 million respectively. The 20th Century Art evening auctions at Christie’s in London conducted the sale.

Writing to the digital art community, Justin Sun announced his commitment to building a bridge between traditional and digital art enthusiasts. He aims to do this by establishing the JUST NFT Fund. Winning this auction is a huge initial step for the JUST NFT Fund in entering the conventional art market.

These artworks will be one of the first ones to be tokenized and presented. JUST NFT Fund will launch them on its platform in the coming weeks. Prior to this, Justin Sun also bagged a win with “OCEAN FRONT” by the talented Beeple for a whopping $6 million. Since then, JUST NF…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora