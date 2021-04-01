Travel Influencer Lee MacMillan Died From Suicide After Battling ‘Depression’

Instagram

The 28-year-old, who was known for documenting her global travels in a van, was reportedly hit and killed by an Amtrak train near Santa Barbara, California.

AceShowbiz –

Lee MacMillan has passed away. The influencer, who was known for documenting her global travels in a van, died by suicide on Friday, March 26 following her battle with “depression.”

The Canadian native’s death was confirmed on her Instagram page on Monday, March 29. Alongside a picture of her, it was written, “After living an extraordinary life, and fighting a brave battle with depression, our hearts are shattered to share that Lee took her life on Friday. She was the brightest light, a magnetic force of nature and was loved by so so many.”

“If we can do one thing for Lee now, in the midst of this soul-crushing loss, it’s to spread the message that mental health is just as real as physical health, and that illness can strike anyone, no matter how unlikely they may seem,” the message continued to read. “It’s ok to not be ok, it’s ok to ask for help, it’s absolutely necessary to ask for help.”

“Lee was an advocate for mental health. She was candid and open about her own struggles. She was receiving help: from professionals, from family, from friends. She had support around her,” the statement added. “She was not alone, she was not trying to fight this alone. And yet she still succumbed to this terrible illness. It is more nuanced than we can, or do, appreciate or understand.”

<br />

Lee was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Santa Barbara, California. Local police told KEYT that she was living in the Santa Barbara area for about six months before going missing. She reportedly left her home without taking her car, wallet, keys, ID and phone.

In the wake of Lee’s passing, her boyfriend Jordan Chiu took to Instagram to pay a tribute to her. Sharing a picture of her late girlfriend kissing him on the cheek, he penned, “You were a dream beyond my wildest dreams. You filled my heart up full to bursting and stretched it further than what I ever imagined was possible.”

<br />

“You were my person, my partner, my best friend. Every day with you was an adventure and I hope wherever you are you’ve found peace and snuggles,” Jordan further noted. “Rest easy puppy. I love you more than you will ever know.”