Total crypto market capitalization posts new all-time high above $1.9T By Cointelegraph

Total crypto market capitalization posts new all-time high above $1.9T
Amid another bullish trend on cryptocurrency markets, total crypto market capitalization has broken a new historical record just unde $2 trillion.
The market cap of all cryptocurrencies surpassed $1.9 trillion on March 31, according to data from major crypto monitoring resources like CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap. The total market cap reached as high as $1.99 trillion earlier on the day, hitting a new all-time record.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.