Total crypto market capitalization posts new all-time high above $1.9T By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Total crypto market capitalization posts new all-time high above $1.9T

Amid another bullish trend on cryptocurrency markets, total crypto market capitalization has broken a new historical record just unde $2 trillion.

The market cap of all cryptocurrencies surpassed $1.9 trillion on March 31, according to data from major crypto monitoring resources like CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap. The total market cap reached as high as $1.99 trillion earlier on the day, hitting a new all-time record.

Total market capitalization since July 2017. Source: CoinMarketCap