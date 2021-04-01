Tom Brady recovering ‘very well’ from knee surgery

In early March, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady confirmed that he underwent surgery to repair an issue with his left knee.

“I actually had knee surgery, so I’m kind of rehabbing now, which is giving me something to do, although I’d much rather be kind of staying active like I normally do,” Brady said at that time.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht gave a positive update on the seven-time Super Bowl champion on Thursday.

“I talked to him last week,” Licht explained, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. “I know things are going well. I don’t want to put an exact timeline on it right now because I don’t want to set expectations one way or the other, but I know that things are going very well.”

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe tweeted on Feb. 11 that the signal-caller, who turns 44 years old in August, needed “more than just a little clean-up” on the knee following Super Bowl LV.

“When it comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater,” Volin added about Brady’s condition.

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians previously said he believes Brady will be ready for 7-on-7 drills “somewhere around June.”