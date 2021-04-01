Tokyo 2020 says not true that Osaka torch relay cancelled By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Olympic rings are seen near the National Stadium in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Thursday it was not true they and Osaka officials had decided to cancel the torch relay in the city this month amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The organising committee city will work closely with Osaka to make a decision as soon as possible and announce it swiftly, it said in an emailed comment to Reuters.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier said the Osaka relay had been cancelled.

