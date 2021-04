Tina Turns the Country On! is the debut solo album by Tina Turner, released in 1974 on the United Artists label in the U.S. The album was recorded while Turner still was a member of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

Tina Turner’s debut solo album, “Tina Turns the Country On!”, was recorded in 1974 as part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. The album features a roster of covers, and while it was not a commercial success, it earned her first solo Grammy nomination for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female.