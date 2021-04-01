Time for Peace and Bulls a case for Ethereum By DailyCoin

Time for Peace and Bulls a case for Ethereum
On this Episode of Flipside of Crypto we cover:
- Infighting between different smart contract project communities: (ADA), Polkadot(POL) and (ETH).
- Ethereum news
- Ethereum price prediction
Joe Damiens – Technical Analysis:
Most Likely Scenario: Bullish
- 61.80% Fibonacci Retracement at $1,535 USDT level.
- Expanding Wedge Pattern.
- Support at $1,570 USDT level.
- Resistance at $1,873 USDT level.
Least Likely Scenario: Bearish
- Possible Retracement to $1,570 USDT level.
- If the price breaks and closes below the $1,315 USDT level, our bullish scenario will be invalid.
- Possible double top formation.
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.