Thomas Doherty Captured Dining and Sharing Kisses with Model Yasmin Wijnaldum

Five months after splitting from Dove Cameron in October, the ‘Descendants 3’ actor is photographed getting cozy with the model at Cipriani’s in New York.

Thomas Doherty is moving on quite fast. Just months after parting ways with longtime girlfriend Dove Cameron, the Harry Hook of “Descendants 3” was caught on camera sharing intimate moments with fashion model Yasmin Wijnaldum.

Thomas and Yasmin were spotted dining at Cipriani’s in New York on Tuesday, March 30. In series of photos brought to light by E! News, the twosome were seen sharing smiles and even kisses in between their meal. They were also photographed linking arms when they visited shops.

In the pictures, the “Gossip Girl” reboot actor was seen sitting side by side with the 22-year-old model. He wore a white classic button-down shirt, while his charming companion opted to go with a pink oversized shirt.

The rumored lovebirds didn’t seem to be afraid of showing PDA during the outing. After the meal, they casually took a leisure walk and enjoyed some shopping together. At some point during the walk, the 25-year-old actor was seen leaning toward his new girl to give her a peck on the check.

This new romance came after Thomas ended his 4-year relationship with Dove in October 2020. Two months later, his ex-girlfriend confirmed their split through a Twitter post. Calling the break-up “incredibly difficult,” the “Descendants” beauty tweeted, “Hi all. In October, @thomasadoherty and I decided to part ways.”

“The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time (sic),” the “Liv and Maddie” actress continued in the tweet. That same month, she also made use of Instagram Story to reiterate their separation.

“Hi all. We know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight,” the 25-year-old clarified. “In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time.”