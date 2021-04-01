The slow march forward, March 24–31 By Cointelegraph

Finance Redefined: The slow march forward, March 24–31
Finance Redefined is Cointelegraph’s DeFi-centric newsletter contextualizing major events in the previous week. Subscribers receive a copy every Wednesday.
This is one of those weeks where it’s hard to find a central topic for this newsletter. There weren’t any big scandals or releases, more like a slow grind with a few projects launching new features, others announcing their fancy investment round, while every celebrity and their mother keeps dropping NFTs. Snoop Dogg is the latest, I believe?
