Home Entertainment The Mona Lisa, Starbucks, And Geometric Shapes

The Mona Lisa, Starbucks, And Geometric Shapes

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5
  • Daily Trivia Quiz badge

  • Quiz badge

An octagon has ____ sides.

  1. Who painted “The Mona Lisa”?

    Getty

  2. Which vegetable gave Popeye the Sailor his strength?

    Getty

  3. What city does Starbucks call home?

    Getty

  4. Where can you find the femur?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s in the leg!

  5. Which fellow ’90s star is Sarah Michelle Gellar married to?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Freddie Prinz Jr.!

  6. How many sides does an octagon have?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It has 8 sides!

  7. What’s the name of this sassy cat from Sabrina the Teenage Witch?

    The WB


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Salem!

  8. What scale is used to measure earthquakes?

    Getty


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©