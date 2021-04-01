The Irregulars: Netflix viewers criticise ‘homophobic’ outcome of John Watson storyline in new series

Netflix viewers are reacting to the Holmes and Watson twist featured in new series The Irregulars.

The show, which is proving to be another hit for the streaming service, follows a band of misfits who, under the employ of Dr John Watson (Royce Pierreson), investigates a series of supernatural crimes in Victorian London.

While Sherlock Holmes himself only appears in a small number of episodes, viewers were intrigued to see a spin on the detective’s relationship with Watson that has never been depicted before in mainstream media that features the characters – namely, a romantic one.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

As the season progresses, it’s revealed that Watson is in love with Holmes (Henry Lloyd-Hughes)>

While many people praised the reveal, plenty of viewers questioned the outcome of the storyline, which reveals that the love is unrequited, that Watson was jealous of Holmes’ deceased wife, Alice – and that he played a part in her death.

“I don’t think it’s anything to get overly excited about it,” one viewer wrote, adding: “It’s still a tragic, sad gay ending for Watson. Haven’t we seen that same story told already? It’s boring.”

Another wrote: “Love a gay Watson, don’t love that he got Alice killed cause he liked a guy tho.”

Spelling out their issues with the storyline, one viewer tweeted: “John Watson is a gay black man in love with Sherlock Holmes and as a direct result of that love he ends up being responsible for the death of Holmes’ white heterosexual true love. I am going f***ing insane.”

One viewer called it “textbook homophobia”.

However, some viewers praised the show as“a good twist on the Watson and Holmes story”, with one person writing: “A gay black John Watson?! I’m in love with The Irregulars. Netflix actually did good this time.”

The Irregulars is available to stream on Netflix.