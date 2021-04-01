The Game Tells Chet Hanks to ‘Go Back to Becky’ Amid Assault Allegations With Black Ex

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision

The ‘Hate It or Love It’ rapper weighs in on reports of Tom Hanks’ son’s violent altercation with his ex-girlfriend, claiming Chet is not built for black women’s ‘anger.’

AceShowbiz –

The Game has something to say to Chet Hanks amid the latter’s legal battle with an ex-girlfriend over domestic violence allegations. The son of Tom Hanks and his black ex have been accusing each other of assault and battery, prompting the rapper to share his two cents on the matter.

The Compton-born artist took to the comment section of Los Angeles Confidential’s Instagram post to give relationship advice to Chet, whose real name is Chester Marlon Hanks. Suggesting that the 30-year-old actor is better dating a white woman than a black one, he wrote, “Time to go back to Becky bro, you might not be built for this level of anger.”

<br />

Chet, who is usually an active social media user, has not publicly spoken up about his legal battle with his former girlfriend. The aspiring rapper is suing his ex Kiana Parker, whom he claimed attacked him at his Sugarland, Texas home on January 8 when she reportedly flew into a rage as the star broke off their relationship, leaving him bloodied. He also accused her of stealing money and property from him.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Chet turned the camera on Kiana when she appeared to swipe at him as she held a pot. He then appeared with blood dripping from his head, claiming she charged at him with the knife.

<br />

Kiana has denied the accusations and accused Chet back as the aggressor. She claimed he waved a knife in her direction, prompting her to grab the pot and lash out in self defense before running for the exit. She has obtained a temporary restraining order against Chet in the aftermath of the clash. She additionally alleged that the son of the Oscar-winning actor and his wife Rita Wilson beat her up on multiple occasions between October 2020 and January of this year.

Chet’s attorney Marty Singer, meanwhile, insisted that the video of the attack shows the truth. He said in a statement, “It is all on video and the undisputed video tells the whole story. Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional.”