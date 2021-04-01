The Democratic Republic of Congo Signs a Public Private Partnership with Insolation Solaire Inc.

Article content

The impact of the Electrification of Africa could be bigger than the Industrial Revolution

MONTREAL — Jonathan Kalombo Tshimpaka, the Founder & CEO of Insolation Solaire Inc., a Canadian solar energy startup, signed a Public Private Partnership [PPP] with the Democratic Republic of Congo to deploy its novel solar optical module technology called “Oriens Duo” to test its innovative technology in rural areas of the DRC.

ANSER’s, the government’s agency assigned to promote the electrification of Congo’s rural sectors, goal is to supply electricity to approximately 15 million inhabitants living in rural areas by 2024.

ANSER is the state entity that signed the Protocol of Agreement with Insolation Solaire Inc. This partnership will commence with a Pilot Project in an area named Kabeya Kamuanga, in the province of Kasaï in May 2021.

Oriens Duo was invented by the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Insolation Solaire Inc., Gilles Leduc. It uses 40% efficient Quantum Dot Triple Junction solar cells coupled with a Winston Cone to concentrate solar radiations towards the substrate. Furthermore, Oriens Duo includes a mechanism of heat transfer to produce thermal energy as a byproduct for the end user, which makes it a hybrid system. The technology enables air conditioner as well, which will be immensely appreciated in Congo where temperatures are very hot and humid.