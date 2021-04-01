Thai SEC says investors should have crypto trading experience By Cointelegraph

Thai SEC says investors should have crypto trading experience
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission has clarified its guidelines to stipulate that those trading cryptocurrencies in the country should have some foundational knowledge.
In a Facebook (NASDAQ:) Live video from the Thai SEC today, secretary-general Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol said the regulatory body’s proposed guidelines now say that people interested in investing in digital assets must have previous experience in crypto trading. She added that those new to the market should attend a cryptocurrency trading training course or pass a test to prove their knowledge.
