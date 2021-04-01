Texas threatens to become next flash point on voting rules

Article content

WASHINGTON — Texas appeared on Thursday to become the next flash point on politically charged issues in Corporate America after legislation passed by the state Senate to limit voting access prompted a rebuke from American Airlines .

“We are strongly opposed to this bill and others like it,” Fort Worth, Texas-based American said in a statement.

The legislation, which is now set to go before the Texas House of Representatives, would eliminate drive-through voting, limit polling site hours and give partisan poll watchers more autonomy.

Southwest Airlines, also based in Texas, declined to say if it opposed the legislation but said: “We believe every voter should have a fair opportunity to let their voice be heard. This right is essential to our nation’s success.”

The Texas effort drew sharp criticism from voting rights advocates and Democrats in the state, who argue that the legislation would make it more difficult for Texans, particularly those of color, to cast ballots.

The state already has some of the most stringent voting laws in the country, according to election experts. A state House of Representatives committee on Thursday was holding a hearing on a companion bill that would impose other voting restrictions.