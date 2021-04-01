Terri Irwin Shared Cute Family Pic With Granddaughter

Terri Irwin loves being around her granddaughter!
Gotcha! For April Fools’ Day, Bindi Irwin‘s mom, Terri, shared a sweet photo of her family holding different pairs of Crocs alongside Grace.
“Beautiful baby Grace, first croc encounter,” she hilariously captioned the post on Twitter. “April Fool’s!”
The new grandma shared the adorable photo of her granddaughter a few days after little Grace was born.
“Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light,” Bindi wrote on Instagram when she announced her daughter’s birth. “Grace is named after my great-grandmother and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s.”
“Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior,” she continued. “Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul, just like her dad.”
“There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl,” Bindi added. “She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”
Grace was born on March 25, 2021, which is Bindi’s first wedding anniversary with her husband, Chandler Powell.
Who knows — when Grace gets older, maybe she’ll have her first real encounter with a crocodile, too.
