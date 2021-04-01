Teletubbies hint at becoming the next Bitcoiners By Cointelegraph

Teletubbies hint at becoming the next Bitcoiners
Teletubbies, a British children’s television series that has been on the air since 1997, is showing signs that its loveable characters may become the newest entrants to the crypto space.
On Wednesday, the official Teletubbies Twitter account posted a message with the hashtag “,” saying the characters were “possibly hiding” something from viewers. Two of the characters — Tinky Winky, known for his purple color, and Po, known for her red — appear with laser eyes next to a giant question mark.
