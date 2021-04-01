Taiwan train de-rails, many feared dead By Reuters

TAIPEI (Reuters) – A train de-railed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday, with many people feared dead, the fire department said.
The train, travelling to Taitung, came off the rails in a tunnel just north of Hualien causing some carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel, the fire department said in a statement.
“Preliminary visual observations are of many people with no signs of life,” it said.
