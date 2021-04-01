Supermax prison inmate charged in relation to Brayden Dillon murder

An inmate at Goulburn’s Supermax Prison in NSW has been charged with offences relating to the killing of 15-year-old Brayden Dillon.

Dillon was shot in the head as he was sleeping on Good Friday in 2017.

Today NSW police raided a number of organised crime figure’s cells in correctional facilities, including the supermax prison in Goulburn.

There officers charged a 42-year-old inmate with intent to pervert the course of justice and participating in a criminal group in relation to the murder.

He is due to appear via video link at Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday May 19.