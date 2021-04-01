Summer Walker Contemplates Career Change as She Laments Lack of Privacy

Instagram

The ‘Girls Need Love’ singer has previously asked her fans to respect her privacy while hinting at the arrival of her first child with her boyfriend London on da Track.

Summer Walker apparently doesn’t enjoy being put in the limelight anymore. Less than three years after launching her professional career as a singer, the R&B songstress is now considering to retire from the industry as she continues complaining about the lack of privacy.

The 24-year-old star, who recently welcomed her first child, apparently has had her priority changed after becoming a mom. Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 31, the Atlanta native revealed how much she dislikes the job and that she considers a career change to keep her family away from the prying eyes.

“I legit hate this job, lol,” Summer wrote over a plain black background. She went on sharing, “why can’t I just put out music w out stalkers being obsessed with my private life. I need to start figuring out my next job.”

<br />

Summer hinted that she welcomed her first child with London on da Track with a cryptic Story on March 26. “So let’s all forget I was pregnant & move on with our lives so I can enjoy my little angel in peace [heart eyes emoji][smiling emoji with halo],” she wrote at the time.

Summer also responded to a fan-made Instagram page that appears to be dedicated to her daughter “Princess Bubble Gum”. Denying that she’s behind the account, the new mom posted a screenshot of the Instagram page and wrote along with it, “So I guess a fan made this made this page but let’s be very clear, there will be no picture of my child on the internet.” She added in the caption, “Don’t be sick & obsessed. Let’s respect my privacy.”

Several days later, London confirmed that he’s become a father by posting the first photo of the newborn baby girl. “From the first time I held you in my arms I knew you were special I’m overwhelmed wit Joy I Can’t even… this Allah’s best birthday gift to me … priceless moments u can value forever… @summerwalker this gift I can cherish 4L (for life),” he captioned a snap of his hand holding his daughter’s tiny fingers.