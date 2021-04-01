StormX CEO Simon Yu Confirms New Strategic Investors By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
StormX CEO Simon Yu Confirms New Strategic Investors

  • CEO Simon Yu disclosed that StormX has new strategic investors.
  • StormX will expand its product offering and ramp up its marketing.
  • Simon Yu also thanked the StormX community for its support.

Earlier today, StormX CEO Simon Yu posted on his personal Twitter account stating that StormX has officially closed a new funding round. The post also announced the addition of new StormX strategic investors.

Adding to this, Yu reported that StormX will be expanding its product offering and ramping up its marketing plans. He also stated that an official announcement will be made by the end of next week.

The CEO also stated how thankful he is to the StormX community for making all this happen. Yu said,

During the multi-year market, many people told me to quit crypto and go work on something else. I stuck with my guts and doubled down. I saw the potential in what we are building,

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

