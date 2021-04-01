StormX CEO Simon Yu Confirms New Strategic Investors By CoinQuora

StormX CEO Simon Yu Confirms New Strategic Investors
- CEO Simon Yu disclosed that StormX has new strategic investors.
- StormX will expand its product offering and ramp up its marketing.
- Simon Yu also thanked the StormX community for its support.
Earlier today, StormX CEO Simon Yu posted on his personal Twitter account stating that StormX has officially closed a new funding round. The post also announced the addition of new StormX strategic investors.
Adding to this, Yu reported that StormX will be expanding its product offering and ramping up its marketing plans. He also stated that an official announcement will be made by the end of next week.
The CEO also stated how thankful he is to the StormX community for making all this happen. Yu said,
During the multi-year market, many people told me to quit crypto and go work on something else. I stuck with my guts and doubled down. I saw the potential in what we are building,
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.