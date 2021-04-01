Home Business South Korea to launch blockchain-based vaccine passports By Cointelegraph

South Korea to launch blockchain-based vaccine passports

South Korea will introduce blockchain-powered vaccine passports via a smartphone app later this month, the country’s prime minister said Thursday.

South Korea is joining a number of other nations in introducing vaccine certificates that enable cross-border travel while mitigating the risk of infections.