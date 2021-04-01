South Korea proposes co-hosting 2032 Olympics with North Korea: Seoul authorities By Reuters

© Reuters. The Olympic rings are pictured in front of the IOC headquarters in Lausanne
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean capital Seoul said on Thursday that it has sent a proposal for co-hosting the 2032 Olympics with the North’s Pyongyang to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in an effort to keep its hopes alive despite Brisbane being the frontrunner.
The IOC has already picked the Australian city as the preferred partner for hosting the Games.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to pursue a joint Olympics bid at a summit in Pyongyang in 2018. But relations have soured since 2019.
