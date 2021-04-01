Sodexo sees second-half revenue growth despite volatile environment By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters. The logo of French food services and facilities management group Sodexo is seen at the company headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris

(Reuters) – Sodexo (PA:) SA said on Thursday it expects its second-half revenue to expand after the French catering and food services group reported a large beat on its first-half profit margin.

The Paris-based company forecast an organic growth ranging between 10% and 15% for the six-month period through August 2021, seeing rapid recovery once vaccination rollouts are fully deployed.

But, Sodexo said it will remain cautious in view of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and flagged the continuous volatility in the short-term, particularly in Europe, and expected little improvement in quarter-on-quarter trends throughout its fiscal year.

For the six months ended February, Sodexo posted an underlying operating profit margin of 3.1%, beating its own target of at least 2.5%, on revenue of 8.60 billion euros ($10.08 billion).

($1 = 0.8530 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR